Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Media & Advertising

Comedian Celeste Barber’s Australian Wildfires Fundraiser breaks Facebook record

By FOXBusiness
close
Anna Kooiman reports from Sydney on the conditions.video

Australia wildfires expected to burn for months to come

Anna Kooiman reports from Sydney on the conditions.

Australian actress-comedian Celeste Barber is raising money to support bushfire relief in Australia.

Continue Reading Below

Barber took to Facebook to rally support in the biggest ever for the social media platform, according to Deadline.

Comedian Celeste Barber Courtesy: IMDB

$32.5 million has been raised since she launched it on Jan. 3.

The entertainment world has come together to ask for prayers and donations for the effort in Australia.

Several including actor Russell Crowe requested support at last weekend's Golden Globes.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Crowe won that night, but didn't attend as he was back in his native Australia during the tragedy.

FIEL - In this image made from video taken on Dec. 22, 2019, and provided by Oakbank Balhannah CFS, a koala drinks water from a bottle given by a firefighter in Cudlee Creek, South Australia. Thousands of koalas are feared to have died in a wildfire-

Reports say that around 25 people have died from the fires, including more than a billion animals.

Barber is the star of such Australian series as The Letdown and How Not to Behave. 

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

All funds will go to The Trustee for NSW Rural Fire Service & Brigades Donations Fund.