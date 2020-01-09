Comedian Celeste Barber’s Australian Wildfires Fundraiser breaks Facebook record

Australian actress-comedian Celeste Barber is raising money to support bushfire relief in Australia.

Continue Reading Below

Barber took to Facebook to rally support in the biggest ever for the social media platform, according to Deadline.

$32.5 million has been raised since she launched it on Jan. 3.

The entertainment world has come together to ask for prayers and donations for the effort in Australia.

Several including actor Russell Crowe requested support at last weekend's Golden Globes.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Crowe won that night, but didn't attend as he was back in his native Australia during the tragedy.

Reports say that around 25 people have died from the fires, including more than a billion animals.

Barber is the star of such Australian series as The Letdown and How Not to Behave.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

All funds will go to The Trustee for NSW Rural Fire Service & Brigades Donations Fund.