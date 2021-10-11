Colorado seafood company linked to salmonella outbreak, 14 states affected

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is warning consumers that a multistate salmonella Thompson outbreak has been linked to a Colorado seafood company.

Seafood distributed by Northeast Seafood Products of Denver has been recalled following reports that people became sick after consuming a variety of raw and cooked seafood at restaurants and grocery stores, according to the agency.

Northeast Seafood Products was identified as the common supplier in the places where some of the consumers became ill, according to the CDC.

The CDC has been tracking the outbreak that's sickened people in 14 states. To date, there have been 102 illnesses and 19 people have been hospitalized.

Northeast Seafood Products has not immediately responded to FOX Business' request for comment.

Federal health officials said seafood from Northeast Seafood Products has been distributed to restaurants and grocery stores – including Albertsons, Safeway and Sprouts – throughout Colorado up until Oct. 7.

The warning covers Haddock, Monkfish, Bone-in Trout, Grouper, Red Snapper, Red Rock Cod, Ocean Perch, Pacific Cod, Halibut, Coho Salmon, Atlantic Salmon Portions, Lane Snapper, Tilapia, All Natural Salmon Fillet, Pacific Sole and Farm Raised Striped Bass, according to the CDC.

The products were fresh when they were first distributed but may have been frozen later by consumers and businesses, the CDC continued.

This outbreak is just one of four multistate salmonella outbreaks that the CDC is currently investigating.

While the outbreak of Salmonella Oranienburg has an unknown food source, two others have been linked to Italian style-meats and raw frozen breaded stuffed chicken products.

According to the CDC, most people who become infected with the bacteria have diarrhea, fever and stomach cramps with symptoms lasting up to seven days.

However, children younger than 5 years old, adults 65 and older, and people with weakened immune systems are most at risk for severe illnesses that require medical treatment or hospitalization, the CDC said.