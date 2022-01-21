Colorado 'Old West'-style town available for purchase

If you ever had dreams of the Old West and wanted to live like a cowboy, there is an opportunity to do that in Colorado.

The state has an Old West style town available on a 320-acre ranch – and it's less than four hours southwest of Denver, according to Colorado's FOX 31.

The property was bought by two brothers in 2005 for $730,033 and they spent $10.8 million developing the property into a modern Old West town.

In 2011, they brought it to auction with the intention of a deliberate loss.

"I guess that was their business model," said real estate agent Adrienne Haydu.

Everything you would want in the Old West, including a saloon, a general store and chapel.

Other items on the property include: a dance hall, two original cabins from the historic Hoaglund Stagecoach line and a barn with 13 stalls.

There's also more modern amenities such as mini golf, RV hookups and a three-bed, three-bath lodge.

"The property is incredibly unique and one of a kind. It’s old town charm with all the conveniences of modern amenities. All the buildings are actual buildings and not just a fake facade. It’s a great horse property," Haydu said.

The lodge has an indoor glass floor that sits atop an indoor stream that is fed by a waterfall that you’ll see as you enter the living room.

The brothers sold the property in 2011 for nearly $2 million. And it has changed hands two more times since then.

In January 2018 the current seller purchased the property for $3.6 million.

It's currently listed for $4.7 million.