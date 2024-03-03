Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Lifestyle
Published

Colin Firth's iconic 'wet shirt' from 'Pride and Prejudice' miniseries now up for auction

The lot includes Mr. Darcy's entire outfit and a signed autograph

close
LCG Auctions founder Mark Montero displays unique auction items on 'Varney & Co.' video

Rare 2007 Apple iPhone expected to fetch a big number at auction

LCG Auctions founder Mark Montero displays unique auction items on 'Varney & Co.'

Hopeless romantics and Jane Austen fans now have the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to own a garment from the BBC's 1995 "Pride and Prejudice" miniseries.

Not just any garment, but the garment – Colin Firth's infamous wet shirt from the miniseries' lake scene.

Kerry Taylor Auctions, a British auction house, is auctioning off the piece of clothing on Tuesday. The proceeds will go to a charity that helps children and young people have access to "creative activities, visual and performance arts," according to the business.

Other pieces of Mr. Darcy's outfit are included in the lot, including his waistcoat and breeches.

JOHN LENNON’S MURDER: AUCTION HOUSE WITHDRAWS SALE OF BULLET FROM KILLER’S GUN

Split image of Colin Firth's shirt and Colin Firth

Jane Austen fans have the chance to own Colin Firth's famous wet shirt from the 1995 "Pride and Prejudice" miniseries. (Getty Images / Getty Images)

According to the auction house's website, the Regency-inspired piece features "pleated gathers to sleeve tops, deep collar, buttoned neck opening together with a muslin cravat."

The other pieces that are included are Darcy's fall front breeches, a velvet waistcoat and a gray wool tailcoat. 

To top it off, the winning bidder will take home a signed photograph of Colin Firth as Mr. Darcy.

285-YEAR-OLD LEMON FROM 1739 SELLS AT AUCTION FOR NEARLY $1,800

Worker handling shirts on display

The infamous wet shirt as worn by Colin Firth in Pride and Prejudice on display at the "Lights Camera Auction" photocall at Kerry Taylor Auctions on February 27, 2024 in London, England. (Eamonn M. McCormack/Getty Images)

In the infamous lake scene, Mr. Darcy has an awkward encounter with Elizabeth Bennet after swimming in a lake.

"In the scene Mr Darcy is spied emerging from a lake having taken a cooling swim on a hot summer’s day," designer Dinah Collin explained in a statement on Kerry Taylor Auctions' website.

According to Collin, producers wanted to avoid nudity and came up with the idea of Darcy wearing a white shirt instead.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

Colin Firth and Jennifer Ehle standing together

Actors Colin Firth and Jennifer Ehle in character as Mr. Darcy and Elizabeth Bennet in period drama Pride And Prejudice, circa 1995.  (Mark Lawrence/TV Times via Getty Images)

"Because on screen male nudity was not permitted… the idea of the ‘wet shirt’ was born. Our way round this was for Colin Firth to be filmed ¾ length wearing just the Irish linen shirt (copied from an antique original) which clung to the body."

"The scene caused something of a sensation at the time and transformed Colin Firth from a respected classical actor to something of a sex symbol overnight!"

The lot is predicted to fetch anywhere from £7,000 to £10,000. In U.S. dollars, the estimate is $8,800 to $12,600.

Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall touching Colin Firth's shirt on display

Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, looks at the infamous white shirt worn by Colin Firth in the BBC’s 1995 adaptation of Pride and Prejudice which forms part of the Museum’s current display on Regency underwear during a visit to Jane Austen’s House, on Ap (Photo by Finnbarr Webster-Pool/Getty Images)

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Fox Business reached out to Kerry Taylor Auctions for comment.