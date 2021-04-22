Coffee company paying $3G for people to take more coffee breaks

This coffee maker really wants you to take more breaks -- it’s even willing to pay.

Earlier this week, Chameleon Organic Coffee -- owned by Nestle -- launched a contest to find people willing to take more breaks.

The brand will pick two winners who will receive $3,000 each, along with plenty of coffee -- 10 cases of Chameleon Organic Cold-Brew, in fact -- according to the contest rules.

To enter, fans have to "just commit to taking more breaks," by entering their name and email address at the contest website before it closes on May 31, according to the announcement.

Chameleon will do a random drawing on June 1 and will announce the winners around June 3, according to the contest rules.

"We wanted to remind those at home to take coffee breaks the way they're meant to be taken – often," Leo Aizpuru, Chameleon’s director of brand marketing, said in a statement. "Finding work-life balance has been very challenging this year, so our goal is to encourage people to step away from their to-do lists for a few more minutes each day to get the boost they need."

The coffee brand also has some plans for this summer, according to the announcement.

Chameleon will bring "ultimate coffee breaks" to certain cities across the country, the brand said.