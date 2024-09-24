Coca-Cola discontinues Spiced flavor months after debut

Coca-Cola announced it is discontinuing production of its Spiced flavor just months after it was introduced to consumers.

The company added the flavor to its North America slate of soft drinks in February, with the company describing the drink as having the "classic taste of Coca-Cola with refreshing bursts of raspberry and a curated blend of warm spiced flavors."

The introduction of Spiced marked the first time the company had launched a new flavor permanently in more than three years.

The company is "planning to phase out Coca-Cola Spiced to introduce an exciting new flavor in 2025," a Coca-Cola spokesperson confirmed to FOX Business.

In addition to Coca-Cola Spiced, the brand has sold a slew of temporary flavors in recent years. Flavors like Y3000, Dreamworld, Oreo and K-Wave are among them.

Coca-Cola, which also owns brands like Fanta, Dasani, Minute Maid, Topo Chico and Bodyarmor, sold a total of 33.3 billion unit cases of its various products last year.

Its namesake brand represented 47% of the global volume in 2023, according to the company. In the U.S., 42% of its unit case volumes were Coca-Cola products.