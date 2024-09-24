Expand / Collapse search
Lifestyle
Coca-Cola discontinues Spiced flavor months after debut

Coca-Cola Spiced debuted in February

Coca-Cola announced it is discontinuing production of its Spiced flavor just months after it was introduced to consumers.

The company added the flavor to its North America slate of soft drinks in February, with the company describing the drink as having the "classic taste of Coca-Cola with refreshing bursts of raspberry and a curated blend of warm spiced flavors."

The introduction of Spiced marked the first time the company had launched a new flavor permanently in more than three years.

Coca-Cola Spiced

Coca-Cola Spiced debuted on Feb. 19. (Coca-Cola Company)

The company is "planning to phase out Coca-Cola Spiced to introduce an exciting new flavor in 2025," a Coca-Cola spokesperson confirmed to FOX Business.

Coca-Cola Spiced cans

The company added the Spiced flavor to its North America slate of soft drinks in February. (Coca-Cola Company)

In addition to Coca-Cola Spiced, the brand has sold a slew of temporary flavors in recent years. Flavors like Y3000, Dreamworld, Oreo and K-Wave are among them.

coca-cola products

The introduction of Spiced marked the first time the company had launched a new flavor permanently in more than three years. (Randy Shropshire/Getty Images for Sonic Desert / Getty Images)

Coca-Cola, which also owns brands like Fanta, Dasani, Minute Maid, Topo Chico and Bodyarmor, sold a total of 33.3 billion unit cases of its various products last year.

Its namesake brand represented 47% of the global volume in 2023, according to the company. In the U.S., 42% of its unit case volumes were Coca-Cola products.