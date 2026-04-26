Coast Guard pauses search after crew member falls overboard from Norwegian Cruise ship

The U.S. Coast Guard has paused its search crew member who went overboard from a Norwegian Cruise Line ship bound for Boston after the person was seen falling from the vessel on security video.

"A HC144 took over the aerial search and searched with the Station Provincetown crew," Coast Guard Sector Southeastern New England told Fox News, which added that "the search was suspended pending new information at 12:25 [p.m.] local time."

The incident involved the Norwegian Breakaway, which was traveling from Bermuda to Boston when authorities were notified that a crew member had gone overboard about 12 miles east of Wellfleet, Massachusetts.

The cruise ship returned to the person’s last known position and deployed a rescue boat and life rings in an attempt to help.

CRUISE INDUSTRY GIANT MAKES $100M STRATEGIC BET ON FLORIDA WITH MASSIVE MIAMI HEADQUARTERS

"A crew member was observed falling from the ship on a security camera," according to the Coast Guard.

"A Coast Guard MH-60 helicopter arrived on scene at approximately 0119 local time to assist the search. A crew from Coast Guard Station Provincetown is assisting the search as well."

Norwegian Cruise Line told Fox News in a statement that "a crew member went overboard east of Cape Cod, Massachusetts," on Saturday night.

ROYAL CARIBBEAN PASSENGER ACCUSED OF JUMPING OVERBOARD TO DODGE VACATION GAMBLING DEBT

"Upon confirming the incident, the vessel immediately informed the United States Coast Guard Marine Rescue Coordination Center and a coordinated search and rescue operation was initiated," the statement added.

"The United States Coast Guard has taken over the search and rescue operation and released the vessel to continue the voyage.

"The safety, security, and well-being of our crew is our highest priority. Our thoughts are with the crewmember's family during this difficult time."

VIKING IS A 'DIFFERENT ANIMAL' FROM CRUISE LINES, CEO SAYS

Norwegian Cruise Line had not publicly identified the crew member as of Sunday. The circumstances surrounding the fall were not immediately clear.

The incident delayed the ship’s return to Boston, according to Cruise Hive, which reported that embarkation for the vessel’s next sailing was expected to be pushed back as the search continued.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % NCLH NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE HOLDINGS LTD. 18.51 +0.09 +0.49% CCL CARNIVAL CORP. 27.17 +0.52 +1.95% RCL ROYAL CARIBBEAN GROUP 265.84 +5.41 +2.08% DIS THE WALT DISNEY CO. 102.60 -1.05 -1.01% VIK VIKING HOLDINGS LTD /BM/ 81.82 +0.84 +1.04%

The reported overboard incident comes weeks after another Norwegian Cruise Line crew member was lost at sea from the Norwegian Viva near Costa Maya, Mexico.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

In that case, the cruise line later confirmed that the search had been suspended.