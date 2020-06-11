Expand / Collapse search
Coachella, Stagecoach canceled this year over virus concerns

Health officials are concerned about a possible surge in coronavirus cases in the fall

Associated Press
LOS ANGELES — The Coachella and Stagecoach music festivals have been canceled this year due to coronavirus concerns.

Dr. Cameron Kaiser, Riverside County's public health officer, signed an order Wednesday canceling the popular festivals outside Palm Springs. Health officials are concerned about a possible surge in coronavirus cases in the fall.

Coachella, a massive music and arts festival, and Stagecoach, a country music event, are typically held in April but were previously postponed until October.

Now, “given the projected circumstances and potential, I would not be comfortable moving forward,” Kaiser said.

Travis Scott, Calvin Harris and Frank Ocean were set to headline Coachella. The Stagecoach lineup included Lil Nas X, Carrie Underwood and Billy Ray Cyrus. Both festivals are held in Indio.