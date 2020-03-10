Coronavirus causes Coachella, Stagecoach Festivals to be rescheduled

The coronavirus has now taken its toll on two major music festivals.

The Coachella Festival as well as the Stagecoach Music Festival are being postponed and possibly rescheduled in October, according to Variety.

The music events company Goldevoice is reportedly informing agents and figuring out which artists are available on consecutive weekends in October — starting with Oct. 9.

Insiders tell Variety that no official statement has been issued, but that a decision was inevitable.

Coachella and Stagecoach are the latest festivals to be affected, Last Friday it was announced that South by Southwest is officially off for 2020.

Miami’s EDM-based Ultra Music Festival has also called off.

The Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival was scheduled for two weekends, April 10-12 and again April 17-19.

The scheduled nightly headliners were Rage Against the Machine, Travis Scott and Frank Ocean.

Stagecoach, the annual country music festivals, was to follow on April 24-26, with Carrie Underwood, Eric Church and Thomas Rhett in the headline slots.

A requests for comment was sent to Goldenvoice.