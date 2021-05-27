5.4M clothing steamers recalled due to serious burn hazard

More than five million handheld clothing steamers sold at major retailers nationwide are being recalled after hundreds of consumers reported severe burn injuries.

HSN is recalling the Joy/JM-branded My Little Steamer and My Little Steamer Go Mini steamers, which can "an expel, spray, or leak hot water during use," according to a U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) notice.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

To date, HSN is aware of 227 reports of hot water spraying or leaking from the steamers. About 106 reports involved burn injuries, according to CPSC. Eight reports were of second-degree burns and six reports were of third-degree burns, the agency said.

The steamers, which come in two different sizes and a variety of colors, were imported by Ingenious Designs LLC, of Ronkonkoma, N.Y., which is owned by HSN.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

They were sold online at HSN.com and on the HSN television network. However, the products were also sold online and in-store at Amazon, Target, Bed Bath & Beyond, Walmart and Lowe's from January 2002 through December 2020. There will be a partial refund offered for products purchased from January 2015 to December 2017 and a voucher for steamers purchased before January 2015.

HSN confirmed that the products were voluntarily recalled by the company, which is working in cooperation with the CPSC. The company deferred comment to the CPSC warning notice.