Food and Drinks

National Sandwich Day deals: Where to find the freebies and savings

By FOXBusiness
John Montagu, the fourth Earl of Sandwich, was born in November of 1718. Hundreds of years later, you might be able to get a free lunch thanks to him.

Sunday, Nov. 3 is National Sandwich Day in recognition of Montagu, who is said to have invented — or at least popularized — the modern sandwich during a 24-hour gambling binge in 1762.

Several national sandwich chains have announced deals, freebies or philanthropy tied to the occasion. Here’s a look at what some of them have to offer:

Firehouse Subs customers can get a free medium sub with the purchase of another medium or large sub, chips and drink when using this coupon.

Firehouse Subs

Jimmy John’s is offering a free surprise sandwich for its Freaky Fast Rewards members who order an “original” or “favorite” sandwich on Sunday. Members will earn either an 8-inch favorite, 8-inch original, Frenchie or the new Little John at participating locations.

Statesville, NC, USA-June 19, 2019: A Jimmy John's restaurant, one of approximately 300, primarily franchise-owned sandwich shops in the United States. (iStock)

Popeyes Chicken is bringing back is hugely popular chicken sandwich on Sunday. The chain sold out of the sandwiches about two weeks after launching them in August. Popeyes tweeted a video teasing the sandwich’s return and jokingly reigniting a social media rivalry with Chick-fil-A, which is closed on Sundays.

Quiznos is offering a National Sandwich Day promotions at participating locations, where customers can get an 8-inch sub for $6, or $7 for steak or prime rib subs.

Quiznos' prime rib sandwich is one of its options available on National Sandwich Day. (Credit: Quiznos)

Subway is partnering with the nonprofit group Feeding America to donate meals for people in need for its National Sandwich Day weeklong celebration. From Nov. 3-9, Subway said it will provide a meal to the group for every purchase made on Subway.com and on the Subway app.

New York, USA - November 29, 2015: Subway sandwich shop in Manhattan, a chain.

