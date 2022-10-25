Clorox recalling certain Pine-Sol cleaning products because of bacteria exposure risk

The Clorox Company has recalled certain Pine-Sol cleaning products in connection to a bacteria exposure risk, the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) said Tuesday.

Safety regulators said consumers should "immediately stop" using certain Pine-Sol cleaning products due to the possibility of them containing bacteria, including Pseudomonas aeruginosa. They should take pictures of the UPC and date codes before disposing of them, the CPSC said.

Exposure to the bacteria for people who have weakened immune systems or use external medical devices carries a "risk of serious infection that may require medical treatment," according to the CPSC.

"With the health and safety of our products a top priority, Pine-Sol issued a voluntary recall of select scented Pine-Sol products, given some products may contain a bacteria," Clorox told FOX Business. "People with healthy immune systems are usually not affected by the bacteria. We are issuing the voluntary recall out of an abundance of caution."

The following products with date codes starting with "A4" and followed by a five-digit number below 22249 are affected by the recall:

- Pine-Sol Scented Multi-Surface Cleaners in Lavender Clean, Sparkling Wave and Lemon Fresh scents.

- CloroxPro Pine-Sol All Purpose Cleaners in Lavender Clean, Sparkling Wave, Lemon Fresh and Orange Energy scents.

- Clorox Professional Pine-Sol Lemon Fresh Cleaners.

Both Clorox and the CPSC noted that Original Pine-Sol (Pine Scent) has not been recalled.

The affected products came in 28, 48, 60, 100, 144 and 175 fluid ounce bottles, according to the CPSC.

"To date, testing has identified bacteria in certain recalled products, including those produced between January 2021 and September 2022," the warning notice said. "Clorox produced approximately 37 million recalled products in that period."

No incidents have been reported in connection to the recall, according to the CPSC warning notice.

Then affected products were sold on Amazon and other websites, CPSC said. They were also sold at retailers including Walmart, Sam’s Club, Dollar General, Target, Home Depot, BJ’s, Kroger, Dollar Tree, Lowe’s and Publix.

Customers can visit pinesolrecall.com to request a reimbursement, Clorox told FOX Business.

