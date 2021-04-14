Redmond, Washington pays travelers to visit, boost tourism

The city of Redmond, in Washington state, will pay travelers to visit in hopes of boosting the COVID-battered tourism industry,

"The solution was to actually give [visitors] a voucher that could be spent right here in our city, benefiting our local merchants, our restaurants, our retailers, and so on," Experience Redmond Tourism Director Peter Klauser told FOX News’ "America’s Newsroom."



UNITED TO RESUME PRE-PANDEMIC BOARDING PROCESS

Redmond, Washington is located just east of Seattle and is offering a limited number of travelers a $100 voucher to spend at local businesses, but only after they booked two nights at participating hotels.

"Redmond, home and birthplace of Microsoft, you know, is a great city full of all kinds of activities and attractions… we’re known for our nature, our trails, our parks," Klauser added.

The travel promotion comes as coronavirus lockdowns lift and many states begin to ease up on travel restrictions.

BOEING SEES UPTICK IN AIRPLANE ORDERS AS TRAVEL PICKS UP

The tourism director went on to say the gift certificate program is successfully being explored by several other cities and mentioned businesses east of Seattle are looking to "band together" to create a "phase two" of the incentive.



GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

The U.S. Travel Association reported it fell 42% from 2019 to 2020 and hotel occupancy fell by 33%.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

"It’s been really hard, you know," Klauser told co-host, Dana Perino. "Our restaurants and our retailers, in particular, have had a really hard time, but they’re resilient and they’re staying strong."