City in Ohio damaged by tornado, thousands without power

At least one tornado threatened communities in central Ohio, with storms leaving thousands without power on Thursday morning.

Power outage tracker PowerOutage.US showed 7,751 customers without power.

The National Weather Service (NWS) in Wilmington said the agency planned on conducting damage surveys in the coming days, after the office received numerous damage reports and reports and pictures of tornadoes.

One tornado was confirmed in Miami County near Tipp City and West Milton between 5:55 p.m. and 6:15 p.m. ET.

Twitter video showed the twister on the ground in Tipp City, just north of Dayton.

This comes after the NWS had issued several tornado warnings in the area.

Tipp City Police Chief Greg Adkins said that some roadways would remain closed on Thursday to allow crews to continue removing debris.

He noted that onlookers caused "several problems" for city crews to restore order to the affected areas.

"We have excellent public works and emergency services departments. Please respect the property of others and barricades that are set up, allowing crews to do the jobs they are trained to do," he wrote on Facebook.

Fox Weather reported that emergency crews had been dispatched north of Dayton to assess the situation and provide assistance.

A Meijer retail distribution center in Tipp City was heavily impacted overnight, as dozens of employees sought shelter.

Joel Smith, director of the Miami County Emergency Management Agency, said nobody was injured at the facility.

Videos showed significant structural damage to at least one side of the distribution center.

Although it wasn't immediately clear if there were injuries in other parts of Ohio, there have been no reports of injuries from the storm in the county.

Smith said a few other buildings were hit in the area, but that the most affected areas were largely north of the city's residential areas.

