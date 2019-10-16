These cities have the worst e-cigarette problems

Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar discusses vaping regulations and aiding in the ongoing epidemic.
Even though vaping has become a problem all across the U.S., some cities have more e-cigarette users than others.
HeyTutor recently published a report on the metropolitan areas with the highest percentages of e-cigarette users.
The tutoring company also reported on the growth of e-cigarette use in each city.
According to the report, there is also a correlation between e-cigarette use and depression.
There have been 1,299 cases of lung injuries that could be associated with vaping products or e-cigarettes that have been reported in 49 states, Washington, D.C. and one U.S. territory, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
States reporting at least one confirmed or probable case to the CDC. Data current as of Sept. 17.
Of those reported illnesses, 80 percent of patients are younger than 35 years old.
Since August of this year, there have been at least 29 vaping-related deaths in 22 states.
For its report, HeyTutor used the CDC’s Selected Metropolitan Area Risk Trends (SMART) Survey, which was conducted in 2017.
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS
The percentage change for the report came from the difference between the 2016 and 2017 survey results.
HeyTutor also used the survey’s findings on rates of depression in those cities.
GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE
To see the full results, here are the 10 metropolitan areas that have the highest rates of e-cigarette users, according to HeyTutor.
10. Reno, Nev.
According to HeyTutor, 6.8 percent of adults in Reno, Nev., (pictured) use e-cigarettes. The city has had a 9.4 percent growth in e-cigarette use. (iStock)
9. Ogden-Clearfield, Utah
The Ogden-Clearfield, Utah, area also has 6.8 percent of adults who use e-cigarettes. From 2016 to 2017, the area saw an 8 percent growth in e-cigarette use. Ogden, Utah, is pictured. (iStock)
8. Tulsa, Okla.
In Tulsa, Okla., (pictured) 6.9 percent of adults use e-cigarettes, but there wasn’t a significant change in e-cigarette use from 2016 to 2017, according to the HeyTutor report. (iStock)
7. Albany-Schenectady-Troy, N.Y.
The Albany-Schenectady-Troy area in New York also has about 6.9 percent of adults who use e-cigarettes. Unlike Tulsa, the Albany area saw e-cigarette use grow 69.5 percent from 2016 to 2017. Albany is pictured. (iStock)
6. Panama City, Fla.
About 7.7 percent of adults use e-cigarettes in Panama City, Fla., (pictured) according to HeyTutor. The city had 47.8 percent more e-cigarette smokers in 2017 than it had in 2016, the report found. (iStock)
5. Kingsport-Bristol-Bristol, Tenn.-Va.
The Kingsport-Bristol, Tenn., and Bristol, Va., also has 7.7 percent of its adult population that uses e-cigarettes. The area also saw a growth of 97.7 percent in e-cigarette use. Bristol, Tenn., is pictured. (iStock)
4. Lexington-Fayette, Ky.
In the Lexington-Fayette, Ky., area, 8.7 percent of adults use e-cigarettes. However, HeyTutor was not able to find data on the growth of e-cigarette use in the area. Lexington, Ky., is pictured. (iStock)
3. Evansville, Ind.- Ky.
About 8.9 percent of adults in Evansville, Ind.-Ky., use e-cigarettes, according to HeyTutor. There was no available data for the growth in e-cigarette use in the area. Evansville, Ind. is pictured. (iStock)
2. Little Rock-North Little Rock-Conway, Ark.
In the Little Rock-North Little Rock-Conway, Ark., area, about 9.1 percent of adults use e-cigarettes, HeyTutor found. The tutoring company was unable to find data on the area’s growth in the use of e-cigarettes. Little Rock, Ark. is pictured. (iStoc
1. Crestview-Fort Walton Beach-Destin, Fla.
The metropolitan area with the highest percentage of adults who use e-cigarettes is Crestview-Fort Walton Beach-Destin, Fla., according to HeyTutor. About 9.6 percent of adults in the area use e-cigarettes and from 2016 to 2017, the area had a 57 per