These cities have the worst e-cigarette problems

Even though vaping has become a problem all across the U.S., some cities have more e-cigarette users than others.

Continue Reading Below

HeyTutor recently published a report on the metropolitan areas with the highest percentages of e-cigarette users.

The tutoring company also reported on the growth of e-cigarette use in each city.

According to the report, there is also a correlation between e-cigarette use and depression.

There have been 1,299 cases of lung injuries that could be associated with vaping products or e-cigarettes that have been reported in 49 states, Washington, D.C. and one U.S. territory, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Of those reported illnesses, 80 percent of patients are younger than 35 years old.

Since August of this year, there have been at least 29 vaping-related deaths in 22 states.

For its report, HeyTutor used the CDC’s Selected Metropolitan Area Risk Trends (SMART) Survey, which was conducted in 2017.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

The percentage change for the report came from the difference between the 2016 and 2017 survey results.

HeyTutor also used the survey’s findings on rates of depression in those cities.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

To see the full results, here are the 10 metropolitan areas that have the highest rates of e-cigarette users, according to HeyTutor.

10. Reno, Nev.

9. Ogden-Clearfield, Utah

8. Tulsa, Okla.

7. Albany-Schenectady-Troy, N.Y.

6. Panama City, Fla.

5. Kingsport-Bristol-Bristol, Tenn.-Va.

4. Lexington-Fayette, Ky.

3. Evansville, Ind.- Ky.

2. Little Rock-North Little Rock-Conway, Ark.

1. Crestview-Fort Walton Beach-Destin, Fla.