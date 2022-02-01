Best cities to celebrate Valentine’s Day 2022: report

It’s February, which means Valentine’s Day is just around the corner and if you’re looking to take a trip for the romantic holiday, you might want to consider San Francisco.

At least, that’s according to a recent report from WalletHub, which found the best cities to celebrate Valentine’s Day based on budget, activities, gift accessibility and weather forecast. San Francisco was at the top of the list.

For its report, WalletHub compared the 100 most populated U.S. cities based on 27 measurements such as the cost of a three-course meal for two, restaurants per capita, jewelry stores per capita and the forecasted precipitation for Valentine’s Day.

Aside from the overall ranking, WalletHub also found how cities ranked within some of the 27 metrics.

For example, WalletHub found that San Jose, California, had the lowest average ticket price for a Valentine’s Day party while San Antonio, Texas; Memphis, Tennessee; Cleveland, Ohio; and Detroit, Michigan, all tied for the highest average ticket price for a Valentine’s Day party.

In Florida, Orlando and Miami tied for the cities with the most florists per capita, according to WalletHub. Meanwhile, Garland, Texas, was found to have the fewest florists per capita.

This year, Greensboro, North Carolina, has the best weather forecast for Valentine’s Day, while Minneapolis has the worst, according to WalletHub.

To see the overall ranking, here are the best cities for celebrating Valentine’s Day this year, according to WalletHub.

1. San Francisco

2. Seattle

3. Honolulu

4. Orlando, Florida

5. San Diego

6. Washington, D.C.

7. Portland, Oregon

8. Las Vegas

9. Scottsdale, Arizona

10. New York

