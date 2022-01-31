Best, worst states for singles in 2022: report
You might want to head to these states if you’re looking for love this Valentine’s Day
It’s almost Valentine’s Day and if you’re looking for love, it might be worth considering where it is you're looking.
On Monday, WalletHub released a report that found the best and worst states for single people.
The personal finance website compared each state based on 30 measurements within three categories: dating economics, dating opportunities and romance and fun.
Aside from its overall ranking, WalletHub also released how states performed within some of those categories.
For example, Louisiana was found to have the highest share of single adults while Utah was found to have the lowest share.
Washington state was found to have the most online dating opportunities while Mississippi had the fewest.
Four states tied for the most restaurants per capita, including California, Florida, New York and Texas, while North Dakota was found to have the fewest.
California, New York and Texas also tied with Iowa for the most movie theaters per capita, while Rhode Island had the fewest.
To see the overall results, here are the best and worst states for singles, according to WalletHub.
Best states for singles
1. California
2. New York
3. Florida
4. Texas
5. Pennsylvania
6. Illinois
7. Massachusetts
8. New Jersey
9. Wisconsin
10. Virginia
Worst states for singles
50. West Virginia
49. Arkansas
48. North Dakota
47. Wyoming
46. Mississippi
45. Kentucky
44. Alabama
43. Alaska
42. Idaho
41. South Carolina