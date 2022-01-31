Best, worst states for singles in 2022: report

It’s almost Valentine’s Day and if you’re looking for love, it might be worth considering where it is you're looking.

On Monday, WalletHub released a report that found the best and worst states for single people.

The personal finance website compared each state based on 30 measurements within three categories: dating economics, dating opportunities and romance and fun.

CITIES WITH THE HIGHEST, LOWEST REAL MINIMUM WAGE: REPORT

Aside from its overall ranking, WalletHub also released how states performed within some of those categories.

For example, Louisiana was found to have the highest share of single adults while Utah was found to have the lowest share.

IS ‘DRY JANUARY’ HURTING BARS AND ALCOHOL RETAILERS? BUSINESS EXECS CHIME IN

Washington state was found to have the most online dating opportunities while Mississippi had the fewest.

Four states tied for the most restaurants per capita, including California, Florida, New York and Texas, while North Dakota was found to have the fewest.

California, New York and Texas also tied with Iowa for the most movie theaters per capita, while Rhode Island had the fewest.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

To see the overall results, here are the best and worst states for singles, according to WalletHub.

Best states for singles

1. California

2. New York

3. Florida

4. Texas

5. Pennsylvania

6. Illinois

7. Massachusetts

8. New Jersey

9. Wisconsin

10. Virginia

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

Worst states for singles

50. West Virginia

49. Arkansas

48. North Dakota

47. Wyoming

46. Mississippi

45. Kentucky

44. Alabama

43. Alaska

42. Idaho

41. South Carolina