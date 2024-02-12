Cisco to cut thousands of jobs: report

Cisco is planning to cut thousands of jobs as it restructures its business, according to a report.

The San Jose, California-based network giant is trying to turn its focus on high-growth areas, sources familiar with the matter told Reuters. However, the exact number of layoffs hasn't been determined yet, a source said.

As of July 2023, the company had approximately 84,900 employees globally, according to the company's annual report.

LAYOFFS SURGED 136% IN JANUARY TO SECOND-HIGHEST LEVEL ON RECORD

Representatives for Cisco have not immediately responded to FOX Business' request for comment.

This isn't the first time the company laid off employees. Cisco cut about 5% of its global workforce in 2022, Reuters reported.

It marks the latest in a string of layoffs that have been announced since the beginning of the year.

THE NUMBER OF HIGH-PAYING JOBS IS DWINDLING

Globally, about 141 tech companies have already cut over 34,000 jobs, according to Layoffs.fyi.

However, companies across a variety of industries, from media to Wall Street, have also announced layoffs in recent weeks amid ongoing inflation and high interest rates.

According to a report from Challenger, Gray & Christmas, companies planned 82,307 job cuts in January. That's up 136% from the prior month and the second-highest layoff total for the month of January in data since 2009.

However, that is down about 20% from the same time one year ago.

FOX Business' Megan Henney contributed to this report.