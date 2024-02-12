Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Jobs
Published

Cisco to cut thousands of jobs: report

Companies planned 82,307 job cuts in January

close
Zuma Global President Heather Zumarraga reacts to a recent report revealing that tech companies have cut 32,500 jobs in 2024 on ‘The Big Money Show.’  video

‘Mounting’ tech layoffs are a way for companies to ‘boost’ balance sheets: Heather Zumarraga

Zuma Global President Heather Zumarraga reacts to a recent report revealing that tech companies have cut 32,500 jobs in 2024 on ‘The Big Money Show.’ 

Cisco is planning to cut thousands of jobs as it restructures its business, according to a report. 

The San Jose, California-based network giant is trying to turn its focus on high-growth areas, sources familiar with the matter told Reuters. However, the exact number of layoffs hasn't been determined yet, a source said.

As of July 2023, the company had approximately 84,900 employees globally, according to the company's annual report.

LAYOFFS SURGED 136% IN JANUARY TO SECOND-HIGHEST LEVEL ON RECORD

Representatives for Cisco have not immediately responded to FOX Business' request for comment.

This isn't the first time the company laid off employees. Cisco cut about 5% of its global workforce in 2022, Reuters reported.

Cisco Systems Headquarters Ahead Of Earning Figures

Cisco Systems headquarters in San Jose, California, US, on Monday, Aug. 14, 2023.  (David Paul Morris/Bloomberg via Getty Images / Getty Images)

It marks the latest in a string of layoffs that have been announced since the beginning of the year. 

THE NUMBER OF HIGH-PAYING JOBS IS DWINDLING

Globally, about 141 tech companies have already cut over 34,000 jobs, according to Layoffs.fyi. 

Ticker Security Last Change Change %
CSCO CISCO SYSTEMS INC. 50.13 +0.18 +0.36%

However, companies across a variety of industries, from media to Wall Street, have also announced layoffs in recent weeks amid ongoing inflation and high interest rates.   

According to a report from Challenger, Gray & Christmas, companies planned 82,307 job cuts in January. That's up 136% from the prior month and the second-highest layoff total for the month of January in data since 2009.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

However, that is down about 20% from the same time one year ago. 

FOX Business' Megan Henney contributed to this report. 