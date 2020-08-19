Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Food and Drinks

Cinnamon Toast Crunch cereal launches Cinnadust seasoning blend

The product will roll out at Sam's Clubs beginning September

close
undefinedvideo

Trump holds news conference-FBN

undefined

The taste you can see…on everything you eat.

Continue Reading Below

Cinnamon Toast Crunch is finally giving the people what they want – an excuse to eat cinnamon sugar on everything and anytime.

HELLOFRESH RECALLS ONIONS OVER SALMONELLA CONTAMINATION

If you’re wondering what to put it on – the simple answer is apparently anything. (B&G Foods)

The beloved breakfast cereal has created a Cinnadust Seasoning that captures all of the sweet flavors you long for in the morning, but now can be had at any time, and without all of that tiresome work of mixing cinnamon and sugar together.

The Cinnadust consists of the “famous cinnamon sugar blend, paired with sweet notes of vanilla, caramel and graham that combine to capture the unmistakable taste of a bowl of Cinnamon Toast Crunch Cereal,” a product release shared.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

The new topping from B&G foods will roll out at Sam’s Club stores starting next month. The 13.75 oz. bottle will retail for $5.48. (B&G Foods)

If you’re wondering what to put it on – the simple answer is apparently anything.

“The seasoning is great for adding flavor to baked goods, toast, coffee, sweet potatoes, desserts, ice cream and more.”

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

The new topping from B&G foods will roll out at Sam’s Club stores starting next month. The 13.75 oz. bottle will retail for $5.48.