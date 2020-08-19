Cinnamon Toast Crunch cereal launches Cinnadust seasoning blend

The taste you can see…on everything you eat.

Cinnamon Toast Crunch is finally giving the people what they want – an excuse to eat cinnamon sugar on everything and anytime.

The beloved breakfast cereal has created a Cinnadust Seasoning that captures all of the sweet flavors you long for in the morning, but now can be had at any time, and without all of that tiresome work of mixing cinnamon and sugar together.

The Cinnadust consists of the “famous cinnamon sugar blend, paired with sweet notes of vanilla, caramel and graham that combine to capture the unmistakable taste of a bowl of Cinnamon Toast Crunch Cereal,” a product release shared.

If you’re wondering what to put it on – the simple answer is apparently anything.

“The seasoning is great for adding flavor to baked goods, toast, coffee, sweet potatoes, desserts, ice cream and more.”

The new topping from B&G foods will roll out at Sam’s Club stores starting next month. The 13.75 oz. bottle will retail for $5.48.