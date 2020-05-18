Chuck E. Cheese sells pizza under a different name on Grubhub

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Family pizza chain Chuck E. Cheese is selling pizza under a new name on delivery services like Grubhub, according to a report from TMZ. And the name is Pasqually’s Pizza & Wings – an ode to the brand’s fictional pizza chef.

Pasqually’s is a separate brand that has its own logo and premium menu, according to its parent company, CEC Entertainment Inc. It also refrains from referencing the anthropomorphic mouse mascot that Chuck E. Cheese is famous for.

"Pasqually’s Pizza & Wings’ recipes use fresh, homemade pizza dough, just like Chuck E. Cheese, but it is a different pizza that features a thicker crust and extra sauce, giving consumers a more flavorful, more premium pizza experience,” a CEC spokesperson told TMZ.

The brand serves large 14-inch pizzas, cheesy bread, boneless and bone-in wings, chocolate chip cookie pizza desserts and canned beverages – all of which have individual price points that are well under $20.

Pasqually’s specials such as its Pizza & Wings Combo or 2 for $20 are the priciest items on its Grubhub and Seamless menus.

Despite being recently launched as its own entity, according to CEC, Pasqually’s operates out of hundreds of Chuck E. Cheese venues throughout the country. However, there is a chance the two brands may converge at some point after the coronavirus has run its course.

“While Pasqually’s Pizza & Wings recipes are currently only available for delivery, select items might be added to the Chuck E. Cheese menu in the future," CEC’s spokesperson shared with TMZ.

Pasqually’s brings the total number of pizza joints CEC runs to three. The company acquired Peter Piper Pizza in 2014, which is highlighted in corporate investor relations documents online.

There are more than 600 Chuck E. Cheese venues and more than 120 Peter Piper Pizza restaurants sprinkled throughout 47 states and 16 foreign countries and territories.

