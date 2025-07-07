Chuck E. Cheese launches new arcade for adults in 10 states

Iconic family entertainment chain Chuck E. Cheese is leveling up — for grown-ups.

The Texas-based company has launched a new spin-off concept called "Chuck’s Arcade," an adult-targeted arcade experience that blends nostalgic favorites and modern games.

By opening gaming centers for older generations who grew up as lifelong fans, the kiddie arcade brand is now "bringing together gamers of all ages," according to a press release.

The adult center features retro classics such as Ms. Pac-Man, Galaga, Mortal Kombat, Donkey Kong and Centipede, the company said.

Chuck’s Arcade is already open in at least 10 major malls across eight states, including New York, Texas and Florida, according to its site. Locations already announced include:

St. Petersburg, Florida

Trumbull, Connecticut

Oklahoma City and Tulsa, Oklahoma

Victor, New York

Buford, Georgia

El Paso, Texas

Nashua and Salem, New Hampshire

St. Louis and Kansas City, Missouri

Brea, California (coming soon)

While each arcade offers a unique environment with a different set of games, every center will feature standing animatronic characters as a nostalgic nod to its brand, the press release said. Characters from the Chuck E. Cheese universe may include the iconic mouse himself and other historical figures from the brand’s past, such as Munch’s Make Believe Band.

Some adult patrons can also expect a revamped prize counter stocked with retro-themed merchandise for high scorers. Local reports say the arcade will also have alcoholic beverages for its now-legal base.

The launch comes as Chuck E. Cheese nears its 50th anniversary, signaling a strategic move to evolve with its original audience.

"Chuck E. Cheese has spent decades mastering the arcade experience — it’s in our DNA," Chuck E. Cheese CEO David McKillips said in a statement.

"Thanks to the expertise of our talented technicians and the successful transformation of almost 500 fun centers worldwide, we’ve built the operational and creative foundation to take our brand beyond our traditional four walls," McKillips added. "Chuck’s Arcade is a natural evolution — an opportunity to extend our arcade legacy into new formats that engage both lifelong fans and a new generation through a curated mix of retro classics and cutting-edge experiences."