Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Travel

Christmas travel: Severe weather causes massive flight disruptions

Southwest Airlines is the most affected US airline

close
Global Entrepreneurship Network chairman of the board Jeff Hoffman advises how to prepare for a potential holiday travel nightmare on 'Varney & Co.' video

Christmas snowstorm: Travel tips from expert Jeff Hoffman

Global Entrepreneurship Network chairman of the board Jeff Hoffman advises how to prepare for a potential holiday travel nightmare on 'Varney & Co.'

Thousands of flights in the U.S. on Friday have been canceled and delayed due to severe winter weather that has disrupted travel nationwide just days before Christmas.  

More than 4,200 flights within, into, or out of the U.S. have been canceled as of 1 p.m. ET, according to air travel tracker FlightAware. More than 4,600 have been delayed, the data shows.

This is the third consecutive day of widespread disruption for air travel in the country.

American Airlines plane is de-iced as high winds whip around 7.5 inches of new snow at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022. (David Joles/Star Tribune via AP / AP Images)

TRACK THE STORM WITH FOX WEATHER

On Thursday, more than 10,028 flights within, into, or out of the U.S. were delayed and nearly 2,539 were canceled. On Wednesday, FlightAware reported more than 8,100 delayed flights.

TIPS FOR HOLIDAY AIR TRAVEL FROM TSA

Chicago O'Hare Airport passengers arrive for flights

Travelers arrive for flights at O'Hare International Airport on Dec. 16, 2022, in Chicago. (Scott Olson/Getty Images / Getty Images)

Southwest Airlines had the most disruptions of the major U.S. carriers, with 22% of its flights canceled and another 26% delayed as of 1 p.m. ET on Friday.

Roughly 54 million passengers are expected to depart from U.S airports over the Christmas and New Year’s holiday period. Thursday and Friday have been projected as the busiest travel days of the year-end holiday period, with 3.34 million passengers scheduled to fly out each day, according to travel app Hopper. 

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

United Airlines Southwest Airlines Milwaukee airport

Ice is removed from a United Airlines jet after a cold weather front moved into General Mitchell International Airport in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, U.S. December 22, 2022. Mark Hoffman/USA Today Network via REUTERS. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES MANDATORY CRED (Mark Hoffman/USA Today Network via  Reuters / Reuters Photos)

Forecasters have predicted that the bad weather consisting of heavy snow, ice, flood and powerful winds, is expected to hit various parts of the U.S. from the Plains and Midwest to the East Coast, as soon as Thursday. It's expected to last through Saturday with a surge of arctic air to follow.

Southwest, American, United and Delta Air Lines already issued travel waivers for various parts of the country in case a traveler's flight is disrupted. This means the change fee and any difference in fare for certain flights impacted by bad weather are waived by the airline. 

FOX Business' Daniella Genovese contributed to this report