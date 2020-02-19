Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Lifestyle

Florida Christian theme park laying off most workers

Holy Land Experience says they're shifting focus from entertainment to education

Associated Press

American Dream mega mall and Nickelodeon theme park opens for business after 23 years of development. FOX Business' Jackie DeAngelis with more.Video

Continue Reading Below

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) -- A Christian-oriented theme park in central Florida that describes itself as "bringing the Bible to life" is laying off most of its workers.

The Holy Land Experience last week filed notice with the city of Orlando and state officials that it would be eliminating 118 positions. That represents most of the jobs at the theme park in Orlando's tourist corridor.

DISNEY WORLD'S 'CINDERELLA CASTLE' GETTING EVEN MORE MAGICAL

FILE (Photo by David LEFRANC/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images)

Holy Land Experience officials said in a letter that they were shifting focus from entertainment and theatrical productions to the park's Biblical Museum.

DISNEY'S 'STAR WARS' HOTEL DEBUTING AT ORLANDO RESORT IN 2021

Theme parks officials said the layoffs would take place by mid-April. Employees will get a severance package based on their length of employment, the letter said.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS