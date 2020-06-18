Chipotle enables ordering with Facebook Messenger thanks to new bot

Starting Monday, Chipotle Mexican Grill is rolling out a new feature allowing customers to place mobile orders via Facebook Messenger, using the restaurant chain's concierge bot, Pepper.

"We're always working to enhance and optimize our digital capabilities and provide guests with a seamless ordering experience," said Chipotle's Chief Technology Officer Curt Garner in a press release Thursday. "It is critical that we meet customers where they are spending time online and give guests ordering options that best fit their needs."

To start a mobile pickup or delivery order, Chipotle customers can log on to Facebook.com/chipotle or the Chipotle page on the Facebook app and select the “Message Us” option.

Pepper will ask for a customer's location in order to find the closest Chipotle restaurant.

Customers will then be guided through the normal ordering process, where meals can be customized with "light, standard or extra ingredient quantities and sides." They will also be able to describe their order to Pepper using a "natural language" option.

After selecting their order, customers will choose their desired payment option. New customers can create an account or check out as a guest, while existing customers can use their Chipotle Rewards account to access saved payment information and redeem rewards.

In addition, customers can now place group orders of up to 20 people through the "start a group order" feature on the company's website.

Customers will be able to share a group order link, allowing multiple people to place their individual orders simultaneously. Checkout is then handled by the host or organizer of the order, and everyone can track the order via Chipotle.com.

Chipotle customers can also now give back through the company's app and website using a new feature that will round up their bill to the next highest dollar amount at checkout. Proceeds will go toward organizations advocating against issues such as systemic racism and inequality, starting this month with the National Urban League.

