Chipotle, Tony Hawk launch 'Tony Hawk Burrito'

You may not be able to ollie like Tony Hawk, but now you can eat like him.

Chipotle announced it is teaming up with the skating superstar to offer fan’s his go-to order, and access to his remastered video game Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 and 2 Warehouse Demo, which will be available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One or PC.

In order to win a chance to play the game, fans must order the Tony Hawk Burrito on either Chipotle’s app or Chipotle.com. The offer is available for the first 2,000 customers who purchase the burrito option.

The adrenalin junkie does seem to have a rather tame taste in burritos. According to the press release, the Tony Hawk Burrito features brown rice, black beans, chicken, tomatillo-red chili salsa, cheese and guacamole.

On August 14, to celebrate the official launch of the video game, Hawk will be joined by fellow skateboard icon Jagger Eaton, and actor Finn Wolfhard, for a two-hour live stream on Chipotle’s Twitch page – a video game-play streaming site, the press release shared.

Those who tune in for the live feed will have a chance to win one of 5,000 burritos the three celebrities will be giving out to viewers.

Apparently Hawk has been a big fan of the Mexican fast-food chain.

"Chipotle burritos are a favorite way to refuel after long skate sessions," the skater in a statement.

The first 2,000 customers who order the burrito will receive a code sent to their email, which will allow the recipient to access the free demo to the remastered video games, Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 and Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 2, which originally launched in 1999 and 2000, respectively.