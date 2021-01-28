Chipotle to test out carside delivery at certain California locations

Life’s about to get easier for fans of Chipotle.

The chain recently announced that it will be testing carside pickup for orders at some of its locations. The move is in line with what many other restaurant chains have done in order to adapt to changing customer needs during the pandemic.

Chipotle Mexican Grill announced that it will be testing the carside pickup at 29 locations in California, Nation’s Restaurant News reports. Customers ordering from participating locations will be able to select the option for pickup when ordering from the restaurant’s app.

In a press release from the company, the restaurant chain said that during the pandemic, one-in-three guests have ordered food through digital channels since the pandemic began.

“As our digital business evolves, we are continuing to explore ways to remove friction and increase access to our real food,” Curt Garner, Chipotle chief technology officer, said. “Chipotle carside unlocks a new, highly convenient pick-up experience for guests from our restaurants’ parking lots.”

When customers ordering car side pickup arrive at the restaurant, they’ll push a button in the app to let the restaurant know that they’ve arrived. A team member will then bring the food to their car.

Embracing digital orders is just one-way restaurants are adapting to the pandemic.

FOX Business previously reported that Boston Market has introduced a new, smaller model for its restaurant locations. The new design was modeled after research on the current dining conditions that have evolved during the pandemic.

FOX Business also reported that the Checkers/Rally’s restaurant chain will also be debuting a new, smaller restaurant design that’s meant to fit into a smaller real estate location.