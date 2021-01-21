Boston Market plans to open two restaurants per week: report

Get ready for more Boston Market.

The restaurant chain’s new owner recently discussed ambitious plans to open a large number of new locations this year. This is part of the owner’s strategy to rebuild Boston Market’s footprint in the market.

After purchasing the chain last April, Jay Pandya of Engage Brands LLC has already opened 41 new locations, Restaurant Business Online reports. Some of these locations were opened in former Boston Market locations that had previously been shuttered.

Pandya spoke with the trade publication about the chain’s history and his current strategy. He said, “It was growing at a very rapid pace, but the debt was also there and was quite substantial. In this go-round, it’s structured quite a bit differently. We’re not adding on extensive debt to build locations and we are building them strategically, knowing how the market conditions are.”

Boston Market recently introduced a new, scaled-down express model for its restaurants. According to Pandya, this is part of the chain’s strategy to regrow.

“That gives us the potential to build a lot more locations,” he explained. “Knowing how the dine-in conditions are, what the pandemic has really taught us, is it’s going to be like this for quite a while. So, we have adapted with the smaller footprint.”

According to the report, Pandya plans on opening two Boston Market locations a week and plans to open 105 new locations by the end of this year.

In keeping with one of the most popular new fast-food trends, Boston Market also recently introduced a new chicken sandwich, the Nashville Hot and Crispy Chicken Sandwich. The sandwich was described as being central to the chain’s new growth strategy.