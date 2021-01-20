Checkers and Rally's to debut new look in summer 2021

Fast-food joints are headed to the future.

Continue Reading Below

The parent company that owns Checkers and Rally’s restaurants announced that it will be launching a new design for its restaurants. The first of the new locations is set to open in Lakeland, Florida, in summer 2021.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

According to a press release from Checkers Drive-In Restaurants, Inc, the new designs will feature a “bold, contemporary” look while still “honoring the brand’s iconic image.” According to the release, the design has two purposes: to provide customers with a better experience at the walk-up or drive-thru windows and to give the crew “greater comfort” inside the restaurant.

FRIENDLY'S SALE TO RESTAURANT GROUP FINALIZED

President and CEO of Checkers and Rally’s, Frances Allen, said, “As an organization, we believe we have the opportunity to create big and small wins for our guests, employees, and communities every day, and this new building helps us do just that. The new external design and reimagined kitchen will make it easier for us to serve hot, delicious food quickly for frictionless guest experiences.”

He continued, “Our employees will be empowered to do a great job with new equipment in a building they can be proud of, and our new restaurants will be bright, fun, stress-free places where members of our communities can feel appreciated and respected.”

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

The new-look was also reportedly designed to fit into smaller real estate footprints, which is in keeping with Checkers and Rally’s current style as well.

“With our traditional double drive-thru model, Checkers & Rally's has a 35-year head start on the drive-thru-only trend that we're seeing in QSR today," Allen said. "We also have tremendous growth momentum. In 2020, we added more than 70 locations to our pipeline, and we approved 40 new franchisees to join our system. Moreover, we have plenty of room to grow, with 3x white space in our existing markets and opportunities to expand to new markets as well.”