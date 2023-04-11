Chipotle tests new sustainable restaurant design

Chipotle Mexican Grill is testing out a new sustainable restaurant design as it seeks to significantly reduce its carbon footprint.

The all new electric restaurant design maximizes energy efficiency in its equipment and systems while also utilizing "100% renewable energy from wind power and solar through the purchase of certified renewable energy credits," according to Chipotle.

Restaurants with the new features have already opened up in Gloucester, Virginia and Jacksonville, Florida. The company plans to open another this summer Castle Rock, Colorado, before initiating a more aggressive growth strategy.

Some features of the newly-designed restaurants include rooftop solar panels, all-electric equipment and systems to replace gas power, heat pump water heaters, a smaller electric cookline and improved exhaust hoods, energy management systems, cactus leather chairs and electric vehicle charging stations at select locations.

In 2024, the fast casual chain plans to have more than 100 locations utilizing either all-electric equipment and some other elements from its new design. However, its goal is to expand to 7,000 locations across North America.

Chipotle had nearly 3,200 restaurants as of Dec. 31, 2022, in the U.S., Canada, the U.K., France and Germany

"With our aggressive development goal in North America, we hold ourselves accountable to reduce the environmental impact of our restaurants," Chipotle Chief Corporate Affairs Officer Laurie Schalow said in a statement.

Chipotle says the new design is poised to help the company recede direct and indirect greenhouse gas emissions 50% by 2023 compared to a 2019 baseline.

Moving forward, Schalow said the company plans to incorporate some elements of its responsible restaurant design into many of its new restaurants.

Other sustainable initiatives Chipotle is implementing include investing in projects to drive emission reductions in beef and dairy production, exploring greater use of low carbon fuels and adoption of renewable resources in logistics and increasing the amount of local produce purchased in 2023 to a planned total of at least 36.4 million pounds.