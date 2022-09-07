Chipotle teams up with NFL players for new menu items: 'The 88 Club'

To celebrate the beginning of NFL football season, Chipotle has started a new partnership.

On Wednesday, Chipotle announced the launch of "The 88 Club," a partnership with CeeDee Lamb, Michael Irvin, Dez Bryant and Drew Pearson.

All four are current or former wide receivers for the NFL's Dallas Cowboys who wore jersey number 88.

Lamb, Irvin, Bryant and Pearson are starring in a commercial for Chipotle and will have their favorite orders listed on the menu on the Chipotle app and website for a limited time, according to an announcement from Chipotle.

Lamb's order is a bowl with white rice, half chicken, half steak, fresh tomato salsa, extra cheese and Queso Blanco, the announcement said.

Irvin's order is also a bowl including brown rice, black beans, chicken, fresh tomato salsa, cheese, lettuce, Queso Blanco on the side and guacamole on the side.

Bryant also has a bowl, with white rice, black beans, chicken, fresh tomato salsa and cheese.

Meanwhile, Pearson’s favorite order is three tacos made with steak, romaine lettuce and cheese, the announcement said.

"From youth to the pros, Chipotle is the training table for athletes," Chris Brandt, Chipotle’s chief marketing officer said in a statement. "The '88 Club' was a special opportunity to bring legendary receivers together for the first time and shows athletes' real love for Chipotle."