Chipotle offers to reimburse teachers for school supplies they bought themselves

As teachers prepare to go back to school, Chipotle is stepping up to help.

The restaurant chain announced on Tuesday that it will be giving away up to $100,000 to teachers who have paid for school supplies out of their own pocket for the year.

On Twitter, Chipotle asked teachers to respond to their message with a picture of their receipt for school supplies with the hashtag #SuppliesContest for the chance to get reimbursed on Venmo.

According to the tweet, Chipotle will reimburse individual teachers up to $599 for the 2021-2022 school year. The giveaway is available to teachers in all 50 U.S. states and Washington, D.C.

The initiative is a way for Chipotle to "shed light on a massive challenge facing teaching professionals," according to a press release.

In its announcement, Chipotle cites a 2018 study from the Education Department, which found that 94% of teachers at public schools pay out of pocket for school supplies and they spend about $500, on average.

"We wanted to lend a hand to a community that has endured so much over the past year," Chris Brandt, Chipotle’s chief marketing officer, said in a statement. "Chipotle is a company that's been committed to supporting teachers and we will continue to find creative ways to show our appreciation for the professionals who are cultivating a better future for our communities."

Aside from the giveaway, Chipotle also has a fundraising program that helps schools and organizations raise money.

The chain will also be offering customers the chance to round up their order totals to the next highest dollar amount to support the Kids In Need Foundation, which will fund about 100 under-resourced schools with supplies, according to Chipotle’s announcement.