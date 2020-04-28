Chipotle adds items to fight coronavirus 'quarantine 15'

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Chipotle Mexican Grill is promoting wellness with five new menu items that are targeted at customers who may have fallen off their new year health journeys during the shelter-in-place coronavirus quarantines.

These additional “Lifestyle Bowls” are inspired by wellness experts and the Chipotle Together Wellness Live-Streams, according to a company press release, and are joining the company’s already established Lifestyle Bowl lineup – including its Paleo Salad Bowl, Keto Salad Bowl, Whole30 Salad Bowl, Vegan Bowl, Vegetarian Bowl and High Protein Bowl.

The bowls are named after and based on go-to orders for professional basketball skills trainer Chris Brickley, cycling instructor Cody Rigsby, nutrition expert Dr. Mark Hyman and fitness athletes Tia-Clair Toomey and Mat Fraser.

"Our fully customizable menu featuring only real ingredients is an ally for consumers looking to reignite their commitment to a healthier lifestyle," said Chris Brandt, Chipotle’s chief marketing officer. "While we have existing Lifestyle Bowls for specific diets, we're encouraging our fans to eat healthy their way with new menu options inspired by orders from some of our most influential fans in the fitness world."

Chipotle provided a preview of the bowls, which will be available exclusively on the Chipotle app and Chipotle.com.

Chris Brickley Bowl: Brown rice, double chicken, fresh tomato salsa, roasted chili corn salsa, cheese, lettuce and guacamole.

Cody Rigsby Salad: Supergreens lettuce, light brown rice, double chicken, fajita veggies, fresh tomato salsa, tomatillo-green chili salsa and guacamole.

Dr. Mark Hyman Salad: Supergreens lettuce, brown rice, black beans, chicken, fajita veggies, fresh tomato salsa, tomatillo-green chili salsa and guacamole.

Tia-Clair Toomey Bowl: White rice, black beans, chicken, fajita veggies, fresh tomato salsa, cheese, lettuce and guacamole.

Mat Fraser Bowl: White rice, black beans, double chicken, tomatillo red-chili salsa, roasted chili-corn salsa, sour cream, extra cheese and guacamole.

Chipotle is also connecting its customers to wellness influencers through special workout tutorial and Q&A sessions on Instagram Live.

