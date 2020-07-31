Chipotle launches free guacamole contest, focuses on digital orders

Chipotle is celebrating National Avocado Day this year with a lot of guacamole.

Like it does every year, the restaurant chain is offering free guacamole to rewards members on Friday, July 31. However, the company has also launched a contest where winners will receive free guacamole for a year.

To compete in the “Unlock the Guac Challenge,” fans have to guess the password to one of six rewards accounts that have been made by Chipotle and pre-loaded with 52 free guacamole rewards, according to a release about the contest.

Contestants should text their password guesses to Chipotle and if they guess correctly, they will be given access to the account and the guacamole rewards.

According to the release, Chipotle released clues for the passwords on Wednesday and Thursday.

"National Avocado Day has become a holiday synonymous with Chipotle's fresh, hand-mashed guac without the extra cost," Chris Brandt, Chipotle’s chief marketing officer said in a statement. "This year, guac once again isn't extra on Avocado Day and we're giving fans a chance to guess their way to free guac for an entire year."

On Friday, Chipotle CEO Brian Niccol told FOX Business’ Stuart Varney that because of mobile and digital orders, pickup windows and pickup shelves, like the The "Chipotlane."

"So all you have to do is place your order, pick your time and then you show up at the window, give them your name and out the door you go with your food," Niccol saID. "It’s a really, really fast experience without having to give up all the customization and obviously all the great culinary of Chipotle.”

Despite the company’s current focus on digital, Niccol said he expects people will eventually come back to eat in the dining rooms.

“It may not be the same level it was before this pandemic, but I’m optimistic that we’ll get past this,” he said. “And digital continues to be a huge piece of the puzzle.”

