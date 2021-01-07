Chip and Joanna Gaines–renovated house on the market for $550G

You could be the next owner of a house renovated by Chip and Joanna Gaines.

Continue Reading Below

A home that the couple renovated in Waco, Texas, on the first season of their HGTV series “Fixer Upper" — called the Mailander House — is now on the market. The three-bedroom, two-bathroom house is selling for $550,000, according to the listing with Turner Behringer Real Estate.

The Mailander House is 1,516 square feet and only one story. It has been on the market since Dec. 30, according to the listing.

CHIP AND JOANNA UNVEIL PREVIEW FOR ‘FIXER UPPER: WELCOME HOME’

Though Chip and Joanna Gaines renovated the house in 2014 — or at least that’s when the episode first aired — the Mailander House was actually built in 1910.

In addition to its two fireplaces, the home features tile and wood flooring, a kitchen island, a deck, a patio and a detatched garage, according to the real estate listing.

MICHELLE PFEIFFER’S LUXURIOUS FORMER CALIFORNIA HOME LISTED FOR $20M

The house is also a “very successful, licensed and turn-key VRBO” with full furnishings and reservations throughout the year, the listing says.

Image 1 of 3

CHIP AND JOANNA GAINES’ VACATION RENTALS ARE AVAILABLE TO BOOK IN 2021

According to Airbnb and VRBO listings, the house is also known as the "Bicycle House" and can host eight guests on five beds.

Image 1 of 3

The house is currently listed for $267 per night on VRBO and $263 per night on Airbnb.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

The Airbnb listing also notes the house has “many, many windows with lots of interior light,” which “makes one feel like you are outdoors.” There are also three large porches to watch the sunrise and sunset from.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

Fans of "Fixer Upper" might be swayed by one last detail, too: The house just under a mile and a half from Magnolia Market Silos, the Gaines’ shopping complex in downtown Waco, according to the Airbnb listing.