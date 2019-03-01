Chip and Joanna Gaines' Magnolia Empire: A look inside

Since debuting on HGTV's "Fixer Upper" in 2013, Chip and Joanna Gaines have managed to turn their brand Magnolia into a massive empire -- full of books, restaurants, clothing lines and a slew of real estate properties across the country.
And, despite ending their hit show in 2017, the Gaines seem to have no plans on slowing down either.
Last year, the Waco,Texas, power couple announced they're partnering with Discovery to create an entire lifestyle network around their home and way of life.
What's more, on Monday, TMZ reported that popstar Jennifer Lopez has recently hired Joanna Gaines to remodel her new $6.6 million beachfront property in Malibu, that she recently bought with her boyfriend, former Yankee player Alex Rodriguez.
Last month, the Gaines made headlines when they announced they bought a $425,000 castle in Waco to remodel.
Here's a look back at all the big deals the Gaines have made over the years.
2003
Opened their first store, Magnolia Market. Later re-opened it in 2014 and then moved it to a bake shop in 2015.
2007
Opened real estate firm Magnolia Reality
2013
Their HGTV series "Fixer Upper" debuts
2015
Joanna Gaines' "Magnolia Home Furnishing" furniture collection is released
2016
"The Magnolia Story" is published
Joanna Gaines collaborated with Matilda Jane Clothing to debut a line of baby clothes
"The Magnolia Journal" published
Magnolia Home Paint by KILZ, a paint collection, is released
Magnolia House, a bed & breakfast, opens
Silos Baking Co. bakery, featuring Joanna Gaines' famous recipes, opens
2017
Hillcrest Estate vacation rental opens
"Capital Gaines: Smart Things I Learned Doing Stupid Stuff" book is released
Target Collection "Hearth & Hand with Magnolia" is released
The Gaines announced that their hit show "Fixer Upper" will end after Season 5
HGTV's TV program "Behind the Design" debuts
2018
"Homebody" book released
"Magnolia Table" book released
Magnolia Table restaurant opens
The former HGTV stars announced that they are in talks with Discovery to launch a TV network
2019
"We Are the Gardeners" book is released