Chip and Joanna Gaines' Magnolia Empire: A look inside

Since debuting on HGTV's "Fixer Upper" in 2013, Chip and Joanna Gaines have managed to turn their brand Magnolia into a massive empire -- full of books, restaurants, clothing lines and a slew of real estate properties across the country.

And, despite ending their hit show in 2017, the Gaines seem to have no plans on slowing down either.

Last year, the Waco,Texas, power couple announced they're partnering with Discovery to create an entire lifestyle network around their home and way of life.

What's more, on Monday, TMZ reported that popstar Jennifer Lopez has recently hired Joanna Gaines to remodel her new $6.6 million beachfront property in Malibu, that she recently bought with her boyfriend, former Yankee player Alex Rodriguez.

Last month, the Gaines made headlines when they announced they bought a $425,000 castle in Waco to remodel.

Here's a look back at all the big deals the Gaines have made over the years.

2003

Opened their first store, Magnolia Market. Later re-opened it in 2014 and then moved it to a bake shop in 2015.

2007

Opened real estate firm Magnolia Reality

2013

Their HGTV series "Fixer Upper" debuts

2015

Joanna Gaines' "Magnolia Home Furnishing" furniture collection is released

2016

"The Magnolia Story" is published

Joanna Gaines collaborated with Matilda Jane Clothing to debut a line of baby clothes

"The Magnolia Journal" published

Magnolia Home Paint by KILZ, a paint collection, is released

Magnolia House, a bed & breakfast, opens

Silos Baking Co. bakery, featuring Joanna Gaines' famous recipes, opens

2017

Hillcrest Estate vacation rental opens

"Capital Gaines: Smart Things I Learned Doing Stupid Stuff" book is released

Target Collection "Hearth & Hand with Magnolia" is released

The Gaines announced that their hit show "Fixer Upper" will end after Season 5

HGTV's TV program "Behind the Design" debuts

2018

"Homebody" book released

"Magnolia Table" book released

Magnolia Table restaurant opens

The former HGTV stars announced that they are in talks with Discovery to launch a TV network

2019

"We Are the Gardeners" book is released