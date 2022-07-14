A child is born in West Virginia on 7/11 in a 7-Eleven parking lot: 'Wow!'

Talk about a cool coincidence. Or maybe divine intervention.

A baby boy was born on 7/11 in a 7-Eleven parking lot in West Virginia, as a family member shared with Fox Business this week.

Ambra Bush said her brother and future sister-in-law didn’t see the incredible coincidence at first.

"My brother didn’t even realize [the date] was 7/11. He said, ‘I just delivered your nephew,’" said Bush in an interview with Fox Business.

"I said, ‘You do realize the date?’"

"He just started laughing and was like, ‘Wow!’"

Allie Sayers, 24, was scheduled for a C-section delivery on July 13.

Yet early on Monday morning, July 11, she awoke her fiancé, 27-year-old Chase Bush, and said the baby was on its way, according to Ambra Bush.

Sayers, a mom of two, had a long labor with her first child and an emergency C-section with her second, according to Bush.

As they headed to the hospital, Bush saw a 7-Eleven up ahead — and pulled the family's SUV into the parking lot.

Bush said Sayers' contractions began early that morning, but her water did not break.

Even so, her brother began driving Sayers along with the couple's two children to United Hospital Center in Clarksburg from Wallace, West Virginia, which is roughly an 18-mile car trip.

That's when he realized the new baby was not going to wait until they reached the hospital.

As they headed to the hospital, Bush saw a 7-Eleven up ahead — and pulled the family's SUV into the store's parking lot.

Without having any formal medical training, he soon delivered the couple's new baby, whom they named Waylon.

The baby boy weighed in at 6 pounds 8 ounces.

NORTH CAROLINA FARMER WINS $100K LOTTERY AFTER HE CRAVED A STEAK

"My brother is in construction — he had no clue what he was doing," Ambra Bush told Fox Business. She added, "He called 911 and said he looked over to help her [his wife-to-be] and saw the baby’s head."

Bush said the 911 operator was trying to help guide the dad through the birth process, but Chase Bush proudly said he was handling the birth process well on his own.

The father handled another challenge well — the baby was born with the cord wrapped around his neck. Ambra Bush said her brother quickly acted and unwrapped the cord while giving updates to the 911 operator.

"He unwrapped the baby’s cord. Everything is fine. Waylan is OK," Bush’s sister said, and also told Fox Business, "[The] 911 [operator] was trying to help guide him, but he was like, ‘I already did it.’"

Ambra Bush said her brother’s instincts and his love for his family kicked in and carried him through his new baby's birth.

Baby Waylon was welcomed into the world while his two siblings, Aliannah, 7, and Bryson, 5, who were sitting inside the vehicle in the parking lot during the delivery.

"Bryson had a stunned looked on his face," Chase Bush told his sister — but said that they all did well.

Ambra Bush said her brother’s instincts and his love for his family kicked in and carried him through his new baby's birth.

She added that later, once the baby was born, "He did throw up after."

NEVADA GIRL WHO WAS HIT BY A CAR AT AGE 3 DEFIES ODDS AS HER MOM LEANS INTO HER FAITH: ‘GOD SPEAKS TO ME’

An employee of the 7-Eleven in West Virginia declined to comment when Fox Business reached out, though a photo of a sign in front of the store saying, "It’s a boy," has surfaced in various media reports.

Also, Ambra Bush told Fox Business on Thursday that 7-Eleven reached out to the family and will be sending them a gift.

She also said, "I heard they will be keeping the sign up for a few days."

A photo of a sign in front of the store saying, "It’s a boy," has surfaced in various media reports.

Mother and baby were taken to the hospital and discharged on Wednesday, according to a hospital spokesperson.

Ambra Bush said the proud father took newborn baby Waylon to visit the grave of his own dad; this new grandchild is the only one so far who had not met the late Marine.

The new addition to the family is doing well, according to his aunt.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

A family dinner is planned for Thursday, July 14 — though so far, no 7-Eleven Slurpies are on the menu.

Fox Business also reached out to the local police who were involved in the incident.