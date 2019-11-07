Over 2 million pounds of chicken shipped across US recalled over possible contamination

More than 2 million pounds of poultry shipped to locations across the U.S. are being recalled over fears that it may be contaminated with metal.

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service, Simmons Prepared Foods, Inc., is recalling ready-to-cook chicken products including wings, legs, breasts and whole chickens that "may be contaminated with extraneous materials, specifically metal."

The recall was initiated after retailers that had bought the products discovered the problem, according to the USDA notice.

The USDA classified the recall as a "Class 1," which means "there is a reasonable probability that use of the product will cause serious, adverse health consequences or death."

The recalled products were produced between Oct. 21 and Nov. 4 and shipped to retailers in Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Georgia, Minnesota, Oklahoma and Pennsylvania.

The agency is urging the institutions that have purchased these products to either throw them away or have them returned.

To date, there have been no confirmed reports of bad reactions as a result of consuming the products.

Anyone who is concerned about an injury or illness related to the Simmons product is asked to contact a healthcare provider.

Consumers can also contact Donald Miller, senior vice president of sales at Simmons Prepared Foods, Inc., at (888) 831-7007 for any further questions regarding the recall.

The USDA posted labels of the affected chicken products on its website.