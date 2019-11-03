10 cases of Salmonella, 1 death linked to ground beef, CDC says

Federal health officials are warning of a multistate Salmonella outbreak linked to ground beef.

There have been 10 reported cases so far, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The cases include eight hospitalizations and one death in California.

The other cases were reported in Colorado, Kansas, Iowa, Oklahoma and Texas.

A common supplier of ground beef has not been identified, according to the CDC.

Officials are advising consumers to ensure ground beef is handled carefully and cooked thoroughly, but they are not telling people to stop eating or buying beef.

In order to ensure ground beef is safe to eat, health officials said consumers should cook it to an internal temperature of 160 degrees Fahrenheit. Anyone who touches raw meat should wash their hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. Any items that come into contact with raw ground beef, like countertops, utensils or dishes, should also be washed with hot, soapy water or in a dishwasher.

The CDC estimates that Salmonella causes about 1.2 million illnesses, 23,000 hospitalizations and 450 deaths in the U.S. each year, with food being the source of the vast majority of cases.

Symptoms of a Salmonella infection include diarrhea, fever and abdominal cramps.

