Chick-fil-A worker reveals secret menu items in viral TikTok

A Chick-fil-A employee has gone viral on TikTok for revealing three "secret items" you can reportedly order from the fast food chain, even though they aren’t on the menu.

TikTok user Promise Horne posted the video last week, sharing the "best secret items to order from cfa."

Those items included a "spicy biscuit," "Mac n cheese + bacon" and "frosted coffee + Oreo pieces," according to the video.

Horne also captioned the video by saying: "I can name more."

In the comments on the video, Horne explained that to order a spicy biscuit, customers should "ask for a spicy filet and buttered biscuit and ask them to put the filet on the biscuit!!"

She added: "So good w strawberry jellyyyy [sic]."

Since she posted it last Monday, the video has been viewed more than 203,000 times.

Many of the comments seemed excited to try Horne’s suggestions, while others said that some of the "secret" items are actually on their local Chick-fil-A menus.

"Spicy biscuit isn’t a secret item," one person wrote. "They sell it openly on the menu, even the app."

Horne responded to that commenter, saying that the spicy biscuit is only openly available at some locations, but not hers.

"Mac and cheese with bacon is advertised on a poster in our drive through [sic]," another person said. "It’s a menu item."

Meanwhile, other commenters mentioned their own favorite "secret" menu items from the chain.

"As a cfa employee, I can confirm these are amazing," someone said. "But my favorite is the chocolate milkshake and a crumble brownie in it."

Another person wrote: "OK but a frosted powerade with strawberry purée."

Someone else’s suggestion was: "Lemonade and strawberry!!"

One commenter added: "My favorite thing when I worked there was adding peach to the lemonade when the peach was there."