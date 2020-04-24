Despite relaxed coronavirus restrictions, Chick-fil-A won't reopen dining rooms

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Chick-fil-A won’t be opening its dining rooms even though some states are easing business restrictions in an effort to reopen the economy during the coronavirus pandemic.

On Thursday, the Atlanta-based company posted a statement on its website saying that even though its dining rooms will remain closed the restaurant chain will continue to operate its drive-thru, curbside pick-up and delivery options.

“Safe service is our top priority,” the statement said. “As some states begin to ease restrictions on the closure of local businesses, we are going to take additional time to review our operations and ensure we have necessary precautions in place to protect our Guests and Team Members before we reopen our dining rooms.”

In Georgia, dine-in restaurants will be allowed to open Monday, Nation’s Restaurant News reported on Friday.

Restaurants who do open their dining rooms will have to follow guidelines that include limiting to 10 guests for every 500 square feet of space, requiring employees to wear masks and banning handshakes.

According to Nation’s Restaurant News, Georgia has already started easing restrictions by allowing tattoo parlors, gyms and salons to reopen Friday.

Earlier this week, Chick-fil-A announced it would establish a $10.8 million community relief fund for local Chick-fil-A franchises affected by the coronavirus-led economic downturn across the country.

The money will be distributed through a network of more than 1,800 independent owner-operators and will be made available through June 2020.

