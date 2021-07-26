Expand / Collapse search
Chick-fil-A Shared Table program donates 10 million meals

That’s a lot of meals.

Chick-fil-A teamed up with its franchise operators to donate more than 10 million meals through its Shared Table program. 

The program takes leftover food from the fast-food chain’s kitchens and turns it into meals for the less fortunate.

The program includes 1,200 restaurants across the United States, according to a press release.

Rodney Bullard, vice president of corporate social responsibility for Chick-fil-A said, "At Chick-fil-A, we are committed to making a positive impact in the local communities we serve, and the Chick-fil-A Shared Table program is one way we help care for those in need. We know that a nourishing meal is a critical need for millions of people, and we are so proud of the incredible milestone that restaurant Operators, their Team Members and partnering local organizations have reached together through this initiative." 

He went on, "Not only is the Chick-fil-A Shared Table program a sustainable solution for utilizing surplus food, but it is also a program that makes a tangible impact in our communities as we continue to fight food insecurity."

Chick-fil-A Logo Sign

Chick-fil-A teamed up with its franchise operators to donate more than 10 million meals through its Shared Table program. (iStock)

Steve Lowery, a Chick-fil-A operator in Springfield, Missouri, said that about 80% of the surplus food from his restaurant gets distributed through the Shared Table program. Items that are donated include chicken, eggs, biscuits, salads and even wraps.

"Through this program, we've had the opportunity to fill a need in our community and we are humbled by the opportunity to give back in this way," he explained.

The Chick-fil-A Shared Table program will also match the donations of Chick-fil-A restaurants to local shelters, soup kitchens and other non-profits.