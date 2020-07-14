Chick-fil-A postpones annual Cow Appreciation Day amid rise in coronavirus cases

Chick-fil-A has postponed its annual Cow Appreciation Day -- where customers are rewarded with free food for dressing up like a cow -- following a recent surge in coronavirus cases in states around the nation.

The fast-food chain, which typically holds its annual customer appreciation day every July 14 in honor of its bovine mascot, decided to break tradition this year to protect the health and safety of its guests and employees.

However, the fast-food behemoth is still encouraging customers to celebrate at home.

"We made this decision with the communities we serve in mind, keeping safe service as our highest priority at this time," Chick-fil-A announced on its website. "Until we can gather again in person and celebrate our Cows, we have created a few fun ways to keep the spirit of Cow Appreciation Day alive this summer."

In the meantime, customers are encouraged to head to the company's cow-themed Pinterest board that's filled with printable activities from bingo to drawing exercises.

The news comes as states around the country continue to see a rise in coronavirus cases, prompting local governments to roll back or pause reopening plans.

As of Tuesday, there are more than 3.3 million confirmed cases in the U.S., according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

The fast-food chain has held Cow Appreciation Day since 2005. A postponement date has not yet been set, however, Chick-Fil-A promised to update customers in the coming months.

