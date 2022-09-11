Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Airports

Chicago flights delayed after minor accident between two planes

No injuries were reported after the wing of the Southwest Airlines flight struck the tail of an American Airlines flight

close
Travel expert Mark Murphy weighs in on airlines' new offerings for passengers whose flights are delayed and how to beat the crowds at terminals ahead of takeoff. video

Travel expert shares what to expect from airlines ahead of the Labor Day weekend

Travel expert Mark Murphy weighs in on airlines' new offerings for passengers whose flights are delayed and how to beat the crowds at terminals ahead of takeoff.

Multiple flights at Chicago O’Hare International Airport were delayed Sunday afternoon after a minor accident between two planes on the taxiway. 

Around 4 p.m. local time, the wing of Southwest Airlines Flight 2659 – a Boeing 737 – struck the tail of American Airlines Flight 1121 – a Boeing 738 – while on Taxiway A at O’Hare, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) told FOX Business in a statement. 

O'Hare International Airport

FILE: An aircraft takes off from O'Hare International Airport on January 18, 2022 in Chicago, Illinois.  (Scott Olson/Getty Images / Getty Images)

Both aircraft taxied to their gates and the taxiway reopened. The FAA and NTSB is investigating the incident. 

SPIRIT AIRLINES ANNOUNCES VENDOR SWITCH AT DALLAS AIRPORT WILL IMPACT 134 EMPLOYEES

No injuries were reported but the scrape caused some flight delays. Southwest 2659, which was destined for Tampa, Florida, was delayed nearly around four hours and scheduled to depart at 7:30 p.m. local time. 

American Airlines flight 1121 was an incoming flight that had recently landed at the time of the accident. It arrived at its gate just before 5 p.m., about an hour and 20 minutes after its scheduled time. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX BUSINESS APP

Reported delays for the entire airport, meanwhile, were around an average of 23 minutes Sunday evening, with some 44 cancelations. The airport was not available for comment. 