Spirit Airlines announces vendor switch at Dallas airport will impact 134 employees

Spirit Airlines, the low-cost air carrier, is switching vendors that provide its agents and ground service teams in Dallas, impacting 134 employees, the airline told Fox Business.

The commercial airline noted the change in a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) to the Texas Workforce Commission. The letter said the St. Louis-based Airport Terminal Services contract with Spirit Airlines at Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport will end on Sept. 30, meaning operations there will end.

Spirit disputed other media reports that the employees were being let go.

"At DFW, we work with a vendor to provide our agents and ground services teams. Spirit has simply switched the vendor that we work with at DFW," Erik Hofmeyer, director of communications for Spirit, told Fox Business. "There are the same number of jobs to support the Spirit contract at DFW, and the vast majority of Team Members are transferring to the new contract with the new vendor. In fact, the offer letters have already gone out from the new company to the team members so it will be a seamless transition."

The employees are not represented by a union and cannot displace junior-level employees out of their positions, the letter said.

The news comes a month after JetBlue announced a $3.8 billion deal to buy Spirit.