Chicago American Airlines flight makes emergency landing

An American Airlines flight from Chicago's O'Hare International Airport made an emergency landing overnight in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

Officials said that the plane, which was bound for Buffalo, New York, alerted Gerald R. Ford International Airport about possible smoke in the cockpit.

According to the Grand Rapids Press, an aircraft rescue and firefighting team and Kent County officials responded to the call.

Lisa Carr, the Grand Rapids airport public safety and operations director, said in a statement to the newspaper that the plane landed safely in Grand Rapids and that there were no injuries reported in the incident.

American Airlines found a new plane.

The flight left the city at 12:42 a.m. local time.

It landed in Buffalo at 1:37 a.m. EDT.

The airline did not immediately respond to FOX Business' request for comment.

In May, an American Airlines plane was forced into an emergency landing after losing part of its wing during a flight from Charleston, South Carolina, to Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport.

The airline employees and passengers were able to board another flight and safely land in Dallas following the maintenance malfunction.

FOX Business' Emmett Jones and The Associated Press contributed to this report.