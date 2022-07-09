Expand / Collapse search
American Airlines

Chicago American Airlines flight makes emergency landing

The plane was bound for New York

American Airlines offers 200% pay for flights canceled due to system error

FOX Business' Cheryl Casone reports on the latest travel news this Thursday.

An American Airlines flight from Chicago's O'Hare International Airport made an emergency landing overnight in Grand Rapids, Michigan. 

Officials said that the plane, which was bound for Buffalo, New York, alerted Gerald R. Ford International Airport about possible smoke in the cockpit. 

According to the Grand Rapids Press, an aircraft rescue and firefighting team and Kent County officials responded to the call.

Lisa Carr, the Grand Rapids airport public safety and operations director, said in a statement to the newspaper that the plane landed safely in Grand Rapids and that there were no injuries reported in the incident. 

American Airlines airplane in the sky

An American Airlines Boeing 777 plane takes off from Paris Charles de Gaulle airport in Roissy-en-France near Paris, France, December 2, 2021. (Reuters/Sarah Meyssonnier/File Photo / Reuters Photos)

American Airlines found a new plane. 

The flight left the city at 12:42 a.m. local time. 

American Airlines plane in New York

FILE PHOTO: An American Airlines airplane is seen at John F. Kennedy International Airport during the spread of the Omicron coronavirus variant in Queens, New York City, U.S., December 26, 2021. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon  (REUTERS/Jeenah Moon / Reuters Photos)

It landed in Buffalo at 1:37 a.m. EDT. 

The airline did not immediately respond to FOX Business' request for comment. 

American Airlines emergency landing

An American Airlines plane was forced into an emergency landing after losing part of its wing during a May flight from Charleston, South Carolina, to Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport. (Brandon Owen)

In May, an American Airlines plane was forced into an emergency landing after losing part of its wing during a flight from Charleston, South Carolina, to Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport.

The airline employees and passengers were able to board another flight and safely land in Dallas following the maintenance malfunction.

FOX Business' Emmett Jones and The Associated Press contributed to this report. 