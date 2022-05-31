Expand / Collapse search
The Chevrolet Silverado EV is popular with commercial fleets

GM has 85,000 fleet reservations for the electric pickup

General Motors believes in an 'all-electric' future: CEO Mary Barra

GM CEO Mary Barra reveals the automakers plan to phase out internal combustion vehicles on 'The Claman Countdown.'

The Chevrolet Silverado EV doesn't go on sale until next year, but it's already popular with fleet buyers.

GM Fleet vice president Ed Peper told Automotive News that he already has 85,000 reservations for the full-size electric pickup.

Peper said around 370 companies have placed orders for the truck, which is expected to have a starting price of $39,900 when deliveries begin in the spring of 2023.

The fleet figure represents more than half of the 140,000 reservations GM CEO Mary Barra said the automaker had for the truck in April.

Silverado EV WT

The Chevrolet Silverado EV will be offerd in a WT commercial model. (Chevrolet)

The Silverado EV's prime competitor will be the Ford F-150 Lightning, which customers began receiving in May.

Chevrolet Silverado EV

The Silverado EV will be available in versions with up to 400 miles of range between charges. (Chevrolet)

Ford reported having over 200,000 reservations before it stopped taking them, but that amount did not include those from fleet customers.

Peper said GM is working with its commercial customers to help them make the transition to EV operations.

Silverado EV frunk

The Silverado EV has a standard front trunk. (Chevrolet)

"We're not just throwing them a playbook and saying, ‘Here you go, figure it out yourself.’ Whether a fleet wants to have home charging for their drivers, whether they want to have depot charging, or whether they want to engage in public charging for their drivers, we want solutions for all of them."

Peper said fleet versions of the upcoming Chevrolet Equinox EV and an electric Chevy van will also be offered.