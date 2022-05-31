The Chevrolet Silverado EV is popular with commercial fleets

The Chevrolet Silverado EV doesn't go on sale until next year, but it's already popular with fleet buyers.

GM Fleet vice president Ed Peper told Automotive News that he already has 85,000 reservations for the full-size electric pickup.

Peper said around 370 companies have placed orders for the truck, which is expected to have a starting price of $39,900 when deliveries begin in the spring of 2023.

The fleet figure represents more than half of the 140,000 reservations GM CEO Mary Barra said the automaker had for the truck in April.

The Silverado EV's prime competitor will be the Ford F-150 Lightning, which customers began receiving in May.

Ford reported having over 200,000 reservations before it stopped taking them, but that amount did not include those from fleet customers.

Peper said GM is working with its commercial customers to help them make the transition to EV operations.

"We're not just throwing them a playbook and saying, ‘Here you go, figure it out yourself.’ Whether a fleet wants to have home charging for their drivers, whether they want to have depot charging, or whether they want to engage in public charging for their drivers, we want solutions for all of them."

Peper said fleet versions of the upcoming Chevrolet Equinox EV and an electric Chevy van will also be offered.