Cheez-It launches rosé wine and cracker snack pack

Snack and sip all from one box.

Everyone knows cheese and wine is a summer pairing fit for royalty, or at least a solid Instagram post. Well, the go-to appetizer for warm evening get-togethers – or warm evening Zoom calls – is being streamlined by Cheez-It.

Now instead of having to go down two separate aisles at the grocery store, Cheez-It is offering a one-stop package of House Wine's Rosé and Cheeze-It white cheddar crackers. Actually, you won't even have to leave your house at all, as the boozy snack box is available online at OriginalHouseWine.com for $29.99.

Consider all the time you'll save from no longer having to decide on varietals and then choosing snacks. It's all in one convenient, and large, box – the wine comes with the equivalent of four bottles.

This is not the first time the cheese-flavored cracker and House Wine brand have teamed up for its all-in-one happy hour box. Previously, it had offered a Red Wine and Original Cheez-It option, which "sold out in minutes," according to a press release.

The limited-edition rose box is available beginning 2 p.m. ET on Thursday while supplies last.