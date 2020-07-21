King Arthur Flour changes its name, logo in rebrand

Hear ye, hear ye! King Arthur Flour is no more!

The oldest and first flour company in the country, which started in Boston in 1790, has undergone a (very small) rebrand to the much more all-encompassing King Arthur Baking ­Company instead of just flour.

"The rebrand of King Arthur Flour reflects what the company has always been: a company of bakers who believe in the power of baking to forge community and bring joy," the press release read.

The new name also comes with a regal new logo, which will feature a wheat crown to "celebrate the brand's commitment to baking."

"King Arthur has always been a baking company at heart. The rebrand reaffirms our belief in the power of baking, and our commitment to inspiring bakers through every single touchpoint including our teaching and our products," said Karen Colberg, King Arthur Baking Company's Co-CEO. Colberg went on to say the rebrand is a way to "to continue to grow and welcome all bakers, from passionate life-long bakers to beginners."

Though there does not seem to be anything political driving forward the name change, the brand did mention the increase in interest it had received during quarantine, potentially driving forward the rebrand.

The revered baking ingredient saw a huge spike in home-baking interest due to the coronavirus pandemic and mandatory lockdowns – specifically driving calls and emails to its King Arthur Baking Hotline, which saw a huge influx in communication, including some not so common questions.

King Arthur noted the growing baking interest in its press release announcing the new name, stating "80 percent of infrequent bakers – those who previously baked a few times a year - now baking at least a few times a month."

The flour company has responded to the demand in recent months by creating a new 3-pound bag of flour "to get product to consumers faster," as well as creating new educational resources on its website.

The new name and logo will begin rolling out to stores this fall.