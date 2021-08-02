Expand / Collapse search
Whole Foods recalls cheese over listeria concerns

The product was sold to Whole Foods Markets in 22 states

Fox Business Flash top headlines for August 2

Whole Foods Market is voluntarily recalling a brand of cheese in nearly two dozen states after over listeria concerns. 

Cahill Cheddar Porter and Whiskey Cheddar Cheeses, sold in 44 stores across 22 states, may be potentially contaminated with listeria monocytogenes, according to the recall notice posted on the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's (FDA) website.  

The recall was initiated after Whole Foods was "notified by a distributor of a positive test result for listeria monocytogenes," the recall notice said. 

The affected products are packaged in clear wrapping and have a Whole Foods Market scale label with "packed on" dates from May 17 to July 26. 

The company is not aware of any illnesses related to the recalled products. However, customers should dispose of the product, according to the recall notice. 

Listeriosis is a serious infection caused by eating food contaminated with the bacterium listeria monocytogene, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). It can cause high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea. 

However, it can "cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems" as well as lead to "miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women," according to the FDA. 