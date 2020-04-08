E-commerce outlets partner in coronavirus relief campaign

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Continue Reading Below

Two online retailers are calling on their peers to help food banks and non-profits struggling to find the resources they need amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The #Carts4Hearts campaign, launched by lifestyle brand Rhoback and blanket company ChappyWrap, is designed to help people who lost jobs and incomes because of a shutdown intended to curb the virus' spread.

On April 16, brands across the country will offer a site-wide discount, then donate a matching percentage of revenue garnered that day to a charity of their choice working to alleviate the pain of the pandemic.

"We know this is a trying time for everyone in our country and in the world -- and a time of uncertainty for all of us as small business owners," Rhoback said. "We believe there is strength in numbers."

The initiative also benefits e-commerce platforms, helping them to generate cash flow during the economic downturn that may curve layoffs.

"There are so many ways to support -- whether it be helping local brick and mortars who have been forced to close indefinitely or providing meals for members of your community who can't make it to the grocery store or who are no longer bringing in a paycheck," ChappyWrap said. "We want to make sure each business participating in Carts4Hearts is able to donate to an organization near and dear to their hearts."

The effort comes as the coronavirus outbreak poses unprecedented challenges for charities and nonprofit groups that rely on donations. With more Americans finding themselves out of work, those groups are now struggling to find the resources they need.

The companies hope the combined efforts from businesses nationwide will make April 16 "akin to Black Friday or Cyber Monday," which are among the biggest revenue generators of the year for retailers.

ChappyWrap will be donating 15 percent of sales generated on April 16 to Project Bread to help prevent hunger in Massachusetts during the COVID-19 crisis.

Rhoback will give 20 percent of sales to the Charlottesville Restaurant Community Fund, a GoFundMe account to help restaurant workers who have been laid off.

Other participating brands include: Addison Bay, La Materra, M. Flynn, maine melon, Pearl Street Swim, Sail to Sable, Sternlines and Waboba.

Companies can join the effort by signing up online.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS